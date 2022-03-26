Libra Horoscope predictions for March 26: Be present in the moment

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Ruled by the planet of Venus, the Libra sign of personality are generally the most compassionate, logical, kind hearted and sympathetic individuals. You also have a great sense of intellect and can think with rationality on every aspect of life. You like to help people and this makes you involved in some kind of social welfare activity or the other. But on the other hand, you are overly stubborn and possessive at times. And, you are going to nothing of these today. You are going to be just you. All you want and seek today is to chill out and be present in the present moment. You are in mood to take stress and tension for future and life’s goals all at once. Your casual attitude for the day is quite required to maintain the perfect work life balance and you are a pro at it.



Libra Finance Today

You must be scaling your income with your savings today and might make some bold step to increase it in the future. Your stock exchange investment is stable at the moment but wait for the right moment and things will change for better.



Libra Family Today

It is a pert day at family! You have invited some guests, friends or relatives to your home to celebrate your personal family event such as birthday or anniversary. Everybody will love everything about today’s celebration.

Libra Career Today

Your career and work goals are making steady progress and you may stay happy and contented with the current situation. You may feel a bit lazy and unproductive at the end of the day at work and might leave home a bit early.



Libra Health Today

Your health is perfectly fine and you are feeling better and refreshed more than ever. Your excitement levels are also way too high. But you may feel like to just sit back and relax and enjoy the present.



Libra Love Life Today

Love life seems to be doing just as fine as normal days. You and your partner or spouse both will be engaged in a family event and your day might get spend just like that.



Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

