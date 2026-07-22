Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Why intention matters more than manifestation rituals, according to a manifestation coach

As the Lion's Gate Portal on August 8 approaches, many people are preparing with manifestation rituals, affirmations and journaling. In a recent Instagram post, manifestation coach Kimberley Gallagher said there is one thing that matters more than completing a long list of spiritual practices, doing them with intention.

Don't just tick rituals off a checklist

Lion's Gate Portal 2026 (Freepik)

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Gallagher says you can do every manifestation ritual before the Lion's Gate Portal, but simply checking them off a list is not the point.

According to her, each practice should be done with purpose. Whether you're journaling, meditating, clearing your home or writing affirmations, she believes the intention behind the action is what gives it meaning.

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The Lion's Gate Portal is about creating change

{{^usCountry}} Gallagher describes the Lion's Gate Portal as more than a time to wish for your dream life. Instead, she says it is an opportunity to make the inner and outer changes that help you stop repeating old patterns and begin creating different results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gallagher describes the Lion's Gate Portal as more than a time to wish for your dream life. Instead, she says it is an opportunity to make the inner and outer changes that help you stop repeating old patterns and begin creating different results. {{/usCountry}}

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She encourages people to use this period to reconnect with themselves, clear away what no longer serves them and make space for what they truly want to welcome into their lives.

Make room for what you want to attract

For some, that may mean inviting more happiness, confidence or better health. Others may be hoping for stronger relationships, greater abundance or simply the feeling of becoming more like themselves again.

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Gallagher believes creating space is just as important as setting intentions. Letting go of habits, beliefs or routines that no longer support your goals can be the first step before welcoming something new.

Small actions can make a big difference

One of Gallagher's biggest messages is that change does not always begin with a dramatic moment. She says even the smallest actions can lead to meaningful shifts when they are backed by genuine intention.

Instead of waiting for "one day" to make changes, she encourages people to see the Lion's Gate Portal as a reminder that a new chapter can begin with the choices they make today.

While beliefs about the Lion's Gate Portal vary, many people see it as a symbolic time to reflect, reset and focus on personal growth. According to Gallagher, approaching this period with purpose may be more valuable than simply following manifestation rituals out of habit.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on user interpretation. Reader's discretion is advused.