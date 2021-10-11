Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 11

The day today is expected to be an eventful one. Moon will be placed in Scorpio sign till 12:56 pm after which it will move to Sagittarius sign. It will be positioned in Jyestha nakshatra (owned by Mercury) till 12:56 pm and in Mula nakshatra of Ketu post that. Shashthi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is considered good for most auspicious activities.

Those of you with Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will have a favourable day as tasks will be accomplished easily.

Those of you with Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Gemini and Libra moon sign should be cautious when it comes to doing anything new.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:30 am to 10:40 am or 3 pm to 4:15 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:10 am to 10:35 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12:05 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:35 pm to 2:55 pm or 6 pm to 7:15 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:48 am to 9:14 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini and Libra should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:10 am to 10:25 am and 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:06 pm to 1:32 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9:30 am to 10:30 am or 3 pm to 4:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

