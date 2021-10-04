Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 4

Today, Moon is placed in Leo sign which is owned by Sun. It will be positioned in Purva Phalguni nakshatra (owned by Venus). Trayodashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be prevalent which is auspicious for activities relating to competition, litigation and strategic planning.

Today, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and Sagittarius will be blessed with good luck. They should attempt to complete their tasks during the day.

Those of you with Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign will need to plan their day systematically in line with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini, Libra and Pisces moon sign need to tread cautiously and stay watchful.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:13 am to 10:30 am or 4:35 pm to 5:55 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 3:05 pm to 4:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 pm to 12 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:36 pm to 3 pm or 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:46 am to 9:13 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Libra and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:50 am to 1:40 pm.

Government work: Any government-related work such as submitting online proposals, applications, or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:10 pm to 1:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3 pm to 4:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

