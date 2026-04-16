Panchang Today, April 16, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The day begins with a quieter kind of depth. It doesn't make everything heavy, but it makes you less eager to rush. You may feel the need to handle the day carefully. Not because anything is wrong, but because the mood itself is more inward. Things that feel unfinished, unresolved, or quietly important feel more appealing.

Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 16, 2026

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Throughout the day, that inwardness becomes more apparent. By evening, the lunar phase itself turns toward Amavasya, so the day naturally carries a closing quality. Keep your attention on what is already in front of you instead of trying to scatter it.

Tithi

The day remains in Krishna Chaturdashi until 8:11 PM, and after that Amavasya begins. Chaturdashi usually brings an intense tone. Your focus narrows. Anything vague, unfinished, or draining to the mind may become less tolerable.

Today works better for completion than expansion. It is better to finish, clear, or honestly look at something today than to begin fresh. Later shifts into Amavasya deepen that feeling. It is a closing day more than an opening one.

Nakshatra

The day begins in Uttara Bhadrapada and moves into Revati at 1:58 PM. Uttara Bhadrapada has a composed, thoughtful quality. It keeps the day steady, but not light. You may notice that your responses are slower, and perhaps more deliberate than usual.

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{{^usCountry}} Once Revati begins, the emotional texture softens. The day does not become cheerful all at once, but it becomes gentler around the edges. If the first half feels more serious, the later part may feel more receptive, more reflective, and easier to sit with quietly. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once Revati begins, the emotional texture softens. The day does not become cheerful all at once, but it becomes gentler around the edges. If the first half feels more serious, the later part may feel more receptive, more reflective, and easier to sit with quietly. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The day runs under Indra Yoga until 10:37 AM, after which Vaidhriti takes over. The first part of the day is better for clear handling, decisions, and work that requires attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day runs under Indra Yoga until 10:37 AM, after which Vaidhriti takes over. The first part of the day is better for clear handling, decisions, and work that requires attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With the shift, the tone is less straightforward. Today, you may feel more aware and less assuming. Observe anything that feels off instead of brushing it past to keep moving. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the shift, the tone is less straightforward. Today, you may feel more aware and less assuming. Observe anything that feels off instead of brushing it past to keep moving. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vishti Karana continues until 9:25 AM, after which Shakuni carries the day until 8:11 PM, followed by Chatushpada into the night. Vishti is usually not treated as the easiest start-point for important new work. It can bring friction or extra correction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishti Karana continues until 9:25 AM, after which Shakuni carries the day until 8:11 PM, followed by Chatushpada into the night. Vishti is usually not treated as the easiest start-point for important new work. It can bring friction or extra correction. {{/usCountry}}

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Shakuni feels more strategic than smooth. It suits observation, handling details, and moving carefully rather than impulsively. So, if the day feels like it wants planning more than speed, that fits its rhythm.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:47 PM. The day is broad enough to hold both practical work and quieter reflection without making everything feel hurried.

Planetary Transits

The broader sky remains fairly steady. The Sun stays in Mesha, and the Moon remains in Meena throughout the day. That combination makes the day both clear and soft, but also easier to feel the emotional undercurrent. You may not want noise today. Give yourself time to think before you react.

After the nakshatra change, the support is easier to feel as the day progresses. The mood may be quiet and inward, but it is not weak. It's still possible to handle things carefully. You can still use it, especially for work that requires patience.

Auspicious Muhurat

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The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:26 AM to 5:10 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:55 AM to 12:47 PM, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 9:27 AM to 10:58 AM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta feels cleanest for focused work, while Amrit Kaal is better for carrying something forward with a steadier mind.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 1:58 PM to 3:34 PM. Yamaganda runs from 5:55 AM to 7:31 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 9:08 AM to 10:45 AM. Work can continue, but it is better not to begin something important during these windows if it can wait.

Festivals & Vrat

This is not a loud festival day. Its meaning comes more from the movement of Krishna Chaturdashi into Amavasya. That makes the day better for closure, quiet observation, and letting something complete its cycle rather than trying to force a fresh start too soon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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