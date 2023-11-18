Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts new business deals

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle the pressure with a smile

The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today. There will be no serious health issues as well.

You are fortunate to have a happy romantic relationship today. Ensure you settle all the existing issues. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Financially you will be good and your health will also give no harm.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

No major trouble exists in the romantic life today. While you may feel friction in the first half of the day, it will be resolved as the day progresses. Male Scorpios need to stay out of extramarital affairs as putting the marital life in danger is the last thing you want in life. Spend more time today with the lover to share your emotions and cement the bonding. It is also crucial to not lose your temper during debates and discussions.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to prove your professional skills. There can be minor challenges, mostly due to issues with seniors or coworkers. However, you shouldn’t lose your temper and should be diplomatic throughout your conversations. The management expects outstanding performance and you must confirm you deliver the best results. Today is also good to join a new company. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Fortunately, you are free from financial issues today. The robust monetary condition will help you repay loans and debts. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. Some natives will also buy a new vehicle. Scorpios may also consider donating wealth as charity. A sibling will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise. You can also start yoga or meditation today. Avoid lifting heavy objects as this may cause injury. Avoid driving at night and also skip alcohol for a day. Ladies should be careful while boarding a train today. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

