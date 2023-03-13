Sun signs in love: Taurus men as lovers

Need a man to reliable and available? Search for a Taurean man. He will be there for you in times of need and isn't it all that matters? Let's find out.

His character: He leads with his head above. He is successful at work, will not be overstressed and will be a family man through and through. He cares for everyone in his life and will always keep his word. Loyalty will be another added bonus when you are connected to this guy.

As a lover: His love is as deep as the sea. Your souls will be connected if a Taurus man falls for you. Once in his heart, you will always have a place there. He will be emotional and possessive towards you and if you can handle this kind of crazy love, he's the one for you. Along with this, a routine with all your dates and outings will be the least of your worries. Do you want the best relationship? He will work with you to achieve whatever you wish for.

How to date him: Love, at first sight, isn't the thing for him. He would like to get to know you before deciding if you're the one for him. Also, keep the pace slow before further elevating your relationship status. Keep it interesting by dressing up from time to time.

The perfect date for him: Taureans love art. Music, dance or a theatre can be the perfect example of a first date. Maybe a cooking date at home where you enjoy a candlelit dinner at the dinner table would really romanticise the environment.

Compatible signs: Taurean men would like a dependable partner who is fun yet mature. Therefore, the forever optimistic and humourous Sagittarians are the one for them. Capricorns with their homey vibes might also attract this sign.

