Panchang February 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:12 AM after which Dwadashi will start. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:49 AM, after which Uttara Ashadha will start. Vyatipata Yoga will be in effect upto 05:39 PM after which Variyana will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 08:12 AM, after which Kaulava upto 06:57 PM, Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:49

Sunset: 18:19

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 08:12 AM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha (upto 08:49 AM), Uttara Ashadha

Yoga Vyatipata (upto 05:39 PM), Variyana

Karana Balava (upto 08:12 AM), Kaulava (upto 06:57 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:53 PM to 06:19 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 02:22 PM), Capricorn

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:22 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces, After 02:22 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 02:22 PM: Taurus, After 02:22 PM: Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477