Panchang January 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

today panchang

  • Panchang for January 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:21 PM.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:21 PM. Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 02:34 PM after which Indra will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:39 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:14 

Sunset: 17:46 

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi 

Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 11:21 PM), Ardra 

Yoga Brahma (upto 02:34 PM), Indra

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:39 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM

Moon sign Gemini (after 09:51 AM)

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Saturday, January 15, 2022
