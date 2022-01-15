Panchang January 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:21 PM. Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 02:34 PM after which Indra will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:39 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:46
Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 11:21 PM), Ardra
Yoga Brahma (upto 02:34 PM), Indra
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:39 AM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM
Moon sign Gemini (after 09:51 AM)
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
