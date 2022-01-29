Panchang January 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect up to 06:03 PM after which Harshana will start . Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 10:08 AM after which Taitila will be in effect upto 08:37 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:58
Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 08:37 PM), Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Mula
Yoga Vyaghata (upto 06:03 PM), Harshana
Karana Kaulava (upto 10:08 AM), Taitila (upto 08:37 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:14 AM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
