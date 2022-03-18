Panchang March 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 12:47 PM) after which Pratipada will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 11:15 PM after which Vriddhi. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 12:47 PM , after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Leo upto 06:33 AM, after which Virgo will start.

Sunrise: 06:28

Sunset: 18:31

Tithi: Shukla Purnima (upto 12:47 PM), Pratipada

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Ganda (upto 11:15 PM), Vriddhi

Karana Bava (upto 12:47 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:59 AM to 12:29 PM

Moon sign Leo (upto 06:33 AM), Virgo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:33 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces; After 06:33 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 06:33 AM: Capricorn; After 06:33 AM: Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477