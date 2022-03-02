Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 11:04 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 11:04 PM after which Pratipada will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:21 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Chatushpada will be in effect upto 11:59 AM, after which Nagava upto 11:04 PM, Kinstughna will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 06:45

 Sunset: 18:21 

Tithi: Krishna Amavasya (upto 11:04 PM), Pratipada

 Nakshatra: Shatabhisha 

Yoga Shiva (upto 08:21 AM), Siddha

Karana Chatushpada (upto 11:59 AM), Nagava (upto 11:04 PM), Kinstughna

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:33 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP