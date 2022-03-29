Panchang March 29 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:38 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Dhanishtha Nakshatra upto 11:28 AM after which Shatabhisha will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 02:38 PM, after which Garaja will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 06:15

Sunset: 18:37

Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 02:38 PM), Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 11:28 AM), Shatabhisha

Yoga Sadhya (upto 03:14 PM), Shubha

Karana Taitila (upto 02:38 PM ), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:32 PM to 05:04 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477