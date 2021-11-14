Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 04:31 PM after which Uttara Bhadrapada. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:09 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius up to 10:12 AM after which Pisces will take place.

 

Sunrise 6:43 AM

Sunset 5:28 PM

Moonrise 2:54 PM

Moonset 02:56 AM (Nov 15)

Tithi Ekadashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada (upto 04:31 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada

Yoga Harshana

Karana Vanija (upto 06:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:07 PM to 05:28 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:12 AM), Pisces

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:12 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

After 10:12 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 10:12 AM), Leo (after 10:12 AM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

