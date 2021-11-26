Panchang November 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:37 PM after which Magha will start . Brahma Yoga to remain till 08:03 AM after which Indra will start. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 05:17 PM, after which Bava will start. Cancer moon sign will be in effect up to 08:37 PM after which it transit over Leo.

Sunrise 6:52 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 11:16 PM

Moonset 12:21 PM

Tithi Saptami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Ashlesha (upto 08:37 PM), Magha

Yoga Brahma (upto 08:03 AM), Indra

Karana Vishti (upto 05:17 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:49 AM to 12:08 PM

Moon sign Cancer (upto 08:37 PM), Leo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 08:37 PM), Capricorn (after 08:37 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779