Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 6: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang November 6: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 6 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect. Shobhana Yoga to remain till 11:05 pm. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 09:28 am after which Kaulava will commence up to 07:44pm. Moon will transit over Scorpio.

 

Sunrise 6:37 AM

Sunset 5:32 PM

Moonrise 8:01 AM

Moonset 6:49 PM

Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:44 PM), Tritiya

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Anuradha (upto 11:39 PM)

Yoga Shobhana (upto 11:05 PM)

Karana Balava (upto 09:28 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:44 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:21 AM to 10:43 AM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out