Panchang November 6: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect. Shobhana Yoga to remain till 11:05 pm. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 09:28 am after which Kaulava will commence up to 07:44pm. Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise 6:37 AM
Sunset 5:32 PM
Moonrise 8:01 AM
Moonset 6:49 PM
Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:44 PM), Tritiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Anuradha (upto 11:39 PM)
Yoga Shobhana (upto 11:05 PM)
Karana Balava (upto 09:28 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:44 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:21 AM to 10:43 AM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
