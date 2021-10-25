Panchang, October 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Mrigashirsha will be in effect till 09:53 PM in the evening. Parigha Yoga to remain till 11:35 PM. Karan Bava will remain till 04:21PM in the evening. Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:28 AM

Sunset 5:42 PM

Moonrise 8:51 PM

Moonset 10:30 AM

Tithi Panchami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Mrigashirsha

Yoga Parigha

Karana Bava (upto 04:21 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:42 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:52 AM to 09:17 AM

Moon sign Taurus (upto 02:37 PM), Gemini

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:37 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

After 02:37 PM: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra (upto 02:37 PM), Scorpio (after 02:37 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

