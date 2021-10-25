Panchang, October 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Panchami of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Mrigashirsha will be in effect till 09:53 PM in the evening. Parigha Yoga to remain till 11:35 PM. Karan Bava will remain till 04:21PM in the evening. Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise 6:28 AM
Sunset 5:42 PM
Moonrise 8:51 PM
Moonset 10:30 AM
Tithi Panchami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha
Yoga Parigha
Karana Bava (upto 04:21 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:42 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:52 AM to 09:17 AM
Moon sign Taurus (upto 02:37 PM), Gemini
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:37 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
After 02:37 PM: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra (upto 02:37 PM), Scorpio (after 02:37 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
