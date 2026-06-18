A Feng Shui master shares 3 Feng Shui tips that every millionaire follows

Here are the three Feng Shui tips Diamond says successful individuals commonly follow.

In a recent Instagram post, Diamond shared three Feng Shui principles she frequently notices in the homes and offices of highly successful people. While Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice focused on the flow of energy within a space, many people use its principles to create environments that feel more organized, focused and supportive of their goals.

Success is often linked to hard work, discipline and smart decision-making. But according to Feng Shui master Marie Diamond, the spaces people live and work in may also play a role in shaping their mindset and daily habits.

Keep your front entrance clear According to Diamond, the front door is one of the most important areas of a home. In Feng Shui, it is often referred to as the "Mouth of Qi," a place where new opportunities, connections and possibilities are believed to enter.

When shoes, bags, boxes and other items pile up around the entrance, the area can start to feel crowded and unwelcoming. Diamond recommends keeping the space clean and clutter-free.

A tidy entrance not only creates a positive first impression but can also make a home feel more open and inviting from the moment someone walks through the door.

Work in the command position Another tip Diamond highlights is placing your desk in what Feng Shui practitioners call the "command position."

This means arranging your workspace so you can see the door while working. According to Feng Shui principles, this position helps create a greater sense of awareness and confidence because you can easily see who is entering the room and what is happening around you.

Many people find this setup practical as well. A workspace that feels comfortable and secure can make it easier to focus, plan and stay productive throughout the day.

Surround yourself with symbols of success Diamond also encourages people to keep visible reminders of their goals and achievements.

She says successful individuals often display vision boards, awards, certificates, meaningful photographs or objects that represent what they hope to accomplish in the future.

The idea is simple. Your environment constantly sends messages to your mind. When you regularly see symbols connected to your ambitions, they can serve as reminders of the direction you want to move toward.

Rather than focusing on past disappointments, these visual cues help keep attention on future possibilities and personal growth.

The three Feng Shui tips share a common theme: being intentional about your surroundings. Whether it is clearing clutter from the entrance, improving the layout of a workspace or displaying meaningful reminders, small changes can influence how a space feels and functions.

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