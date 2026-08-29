If you think manifestation always means creating another vision board or spending hours imagining your dream life, Feng Shui master Marie Diamond has a different approach.

Manifestation without a vision board: 3 simple Feng Shui rituals to try at home

In a recent Instagram post, Marie shared three simple practices that she uses as part of her manifestation routine. Her suggestions focus less on creating elaborate vision boards and more on changing small parts of your everyday surroundings.

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The ideas come from Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on how people interact with their living spaces. Diamond connects these ideas with manifestation, a popular spiritual practice centred on setting intentions for a desired future.

Use your front door as a daily ritual

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{{^usCountry}} According to the expert, using your home's front door every day, even if you normally enter through a garage or another entrance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the expert, using your home's front door every day, even if you normally enter through a garage or another entrance. {{/usCountry}}

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In Feng Shui, the front door is traditionally described as the “Mouth of Chi,” a point through which energy enters the home. Marie suggests keeping the entrance clean, bright and free of clutter.

You can also treat the act of opening the door as a small reminder of your intention. Rather than simply walking through it, pause for a moment and think about what you want to welcome into your life.

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Clear the space you keep avoiding

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Most homes have that one drawer, cupboard or corner you keep promising to organise.

Marie suggests choosing one neglected space and clearing it with intention. As you remove things you no longer need, you can say your manifestation aloud or think about what you want to make room for.

Turn everyday jewellery into a reminder

Marie involves something you may already wear every day.

Choose one piece of jewellery and give it a personal intention. Diamond suggests cleansing the piece and using it as an “anchor” for your manifestation. Each time you put it on, take a moment to remember what you are working toward and how you want to show up in your everyday life.

The jewellery itself does not have to have any special power. Its role can simply be to remind you of an intention you have chosen.

Can your surroundings support manifestation?

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Marie's approach focuses on the relationship between your thoughts, actions, and surroundings.

You may not need another elaborate ritual. You can start with something already around you, such as your front door, an untidy drawer or a piece of jewellery. Whether you view manifestation as a spiritual practice or simply a way to stay focused on your goals, these small rituals can give your intentions a place in your daily routine.

The bigger idea is not that a clean drawer or front door will automatically change your future. It is that changing your surroundings can give you a regular moment to pause, reflect and remember what you want to work toward.