Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Vastu / Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish at home to ward off evil forces
vastu

Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish at home to ward off evil forces

It is important to consider vastu while constructing your home and if there is still any vastu-dosh then it can be taken care of without disturbing the ambience of the home.
If you keep Arowana fish inside the house then it is very beneficial.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST
By Hindustan Times

According to Indian mythology, the laws of vastu-shastra were created by Lord Brahma at the request of Vastupurush for the betterment of mankind. It is important to consider Vastu while constructing your home and if there is still any vastu-dosh then it can be taken care of without disturbing the ambience of the home. There are many solutions available to remove the vastu-dosh of a house. It is always better to find out the vastu-dosh before constructing the home, but if there is still any vastu-dosh after the construction then there are several ways it can be taken care of. We are discussing one such solution here.

Arowana fish is of great importance

Vastu-shastra describes the importance of things that are kept inside or outside the home. Whatever is kept inside or outside the home plays a significant role in the flow of positive or negative energy in the house. Arowana fish is one of them. If you keep Arowana fish inside the house then it is very beneficial. Along with the Goldfish, Arowana fish is considered very auspicious in vastu-shastra. This fish is considered the symbol of good health, prosperity, wealth and power.

Keeping Arowana fish idol is also helpful

Arowana fish wards off evil forces and helps in the flow of positive energy in the house. If for some reason you are not able to keep live Arowana fish inside your home then you can keep an idol of a golden Arowana fish holding a coin in its mouth. This idol should be kept either in North-East or East direction in your house. According to some zoologists, the Arowana fish settled in the foothills before an earthquake. Keeping this fish is like setting an alarm as it helps in finding out if there is an earthquake and you can move to a safer place before the natural calamity strikes.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope planets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Home according to Vastu-Shashtra: Let’s find out which directions are auspicious

10 Vastu tips for positivity, prosperity and pleasure

Vastu tips for home garden

Undergoing depression? Vastu experts suggest tips to overcome and cure it
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP