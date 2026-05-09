Why curved furniture is becoming a major Feng Shui trend in 2026, according to Vashu Shastra

Homes in 2026 are starting to look softer, calmer, and more comforting. One trend gaining popularity is curved furniture. From rounded sofas and curved chairs to oval mirrors and circular tables, people are moving away from sharp-edged furniture and choosing designs that feel more peaceful.

Curved Furniture for Home.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But this trend is not only about style. Many Feng Shui experts believe curved furniture can also help improve the energy inside a home.

In Feng Shui, sharp corners are often linked with heavy or stressful energy. Curved shapes, on the other hand, are believed to help energy move more smoothly through a space. This is one reason why so many people are now adding soft and rounded pieces to their homes.

Also Read 7 benefits of donating a copper pot, according to Vastu Shastra

Why are people choosing softer-looking homes?

After years of very plain, structured interiors, many people now want homes that feel warm and relaxing rather than cold and perfect. Curved furniture naturally creates that feeling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A rounded sofa can make a living room feel more welcoming. A circular dining table can make conversations feel closer and more comfortable. Even small things like curved lamps or arched mirrors can make a room look softer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A rounded sofa can make a living room feel more welcoming. A circular dining table can make conversations feel closer and more comfortable. Even small things like curved lamps or arched mirrors can make a room look softer. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Many people also feel emotionally connected to these designs because the home has become more than just a place to live. It is now a place where people want to rest, recharge, and feel emotionally safe. What does curved furniture mean in Feng Shui? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people also feel emotionally connected to these designs because the home has become more than just a place to live. It is now a place where people want to rest, recharge, and feel emotionally safe. What does curved furniture mean in Feng Shui? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Feng Shui is all about balance and peaceful energy. According to Feng Shui principles, sharp corners can create tension in a room, while curved shapes help energy flow more gently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feng Shui is all about balance and peaceful energy. According to Feng Shui principles, sharp corners can create tension in a room, while curved shapes help energy flow more gently. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That is why rounded furniture is often recommended for spaces where people spend most of their time relaxing, such as bedrooms and living rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why rounded furniture is often recommended for spaces where people spend most of their time relaxing, such as bedrooms and living rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You do not need to change your whole house to follow this trend. Small changes can also make a difference. Many people are adding round coffee tables, curved headboards, soft-edged shelves, or oval mirrors to create a calmer feeling at home.

Natural materials are also becoming increasingly popular alongside this trend. Wooden furniture, indoor plants, soft lighting, and earthy colours are often used together to create a space that feels peaceful and balanced.

Social media is helping the trend grow

Curved furniture is also becoming very popular on Pinterest, and Instagram in 2026. Videos showing “soft living rooms” and “calming home aesthetics” are getting millions of views online.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Younger homeowners, especially, seem interested in creating homes that feel emotionally comforting rather than overly formal. Many people now care less about making their homes look expensive and more about making them feel peaceful.

Should you try this trend?

If you want your home to feel softer and more relaxing, curved furniture may be worth trying. You do not need to spend a lot of money or redesign everything. Even adding one or two rounded pieces can change a room's mood.

At the heart of this trend is a simple idea: people want homes that make them feel calm, safe, and comfortable. In a busy world, softer spaces are helping many people feel more at peace, which is exactly why curved furniture is becoming a major Feng Shui trend in 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT does not claim any responsibility for this article. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON