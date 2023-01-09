Virgo Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Perfect time for a weekend escape!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The time is perfect to go for a weekend escape as you try to understand life and gain a better perspective. Indulging sport activities like paragliding or swimming can really give you an adrenaline rush. A change in your exercise routine can help break the monotony and give your body a new challenge. Your expenditure seems to be under control and financial management works well. You can expect moderate income today with no major upheavals. Things might get a little rough on the professional front as you might face strict deadlines and difficult projects today. Un-cooperation of a team member can spoil your mood. A wedding ceremony is likely to come up in your family. Spending some time with your cousins can take you down the memory lane. You might get to spend some quality time with your special one. Open communication can help resolve old conflicts for married couples.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today:

Loaning money to a friend may not be a wise option today as you might have to survive on limited sources of income. Investing in mutual funds or real estate with strategic consultancy can initiate better returns.

Virgo Family Today:

This might be the time for future planning as unexpected events arise in your family. You might have to guide the younger ones of the family with career choices and dilemmas. The day indicates a family picnic, or a small getaway as familial bonding reaches its peak today.

Virgo Career Today:

It’s wise to take it slow right now as the day indicates a tumultuous experience at work. You may feel a little unmotivated as you struggle to keep up with the deadlines. Try to avoid petty politics at work and focus on what’s in your hand. Job hopping is not advised at this moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today:

Morning exercises are likely to keep you in good spirits. An ayurvedic remedy can help you with minor infections. Overall, the stars have blessed you with a health mind and body today.

Virgo Love Today:

An infatuation can turn serious today, so play along prudently. Going on a long drive with your spouse can really give you a break from the stress and monotony. There might be some room for special surprises as your partner plans to spice up things between the two of you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON