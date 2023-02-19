What are the Zodiac signs of your favourite K-pop idols?

Aries: People belonging to this sign are highly dedicated and famous for their personalities. Eunwoo from Astro and Lisa from Blackpink, both are stars of this sign. They are people of talent who stand out in a crowd of thousands, just like an Aries.

Taurus: Baekhyun from Exo and Jeno from NCT are Taureans. Apart from being beautiful people, they are the best socially. They try to accommodate and attend to everyone so as to make them feel welcome.

Gemini: Beauty with brains, did you say? YoonA from Girls’ Generation and Tzuyu from Twice are women with both. Known for their exemplary beauty and singing skills, these girls are Gemini for sure, as they own up to themselves.

Cancer: Kim Heechul from Super Junior is a Cancerian. A multi-talented man with an eccentric personality, he has a large fan base with many friends.

Leo: Tiffany Hwang and Hwasa belong to Leo. With being successful since a young age, these girls enjoy the luxuries in life just like Leo loves to.

Virgo: BTS! One of the favourite BTS boys Jungkook and the Red Velvet member Joy are Virgos. Perfect is the word for these two and how they put anyone in a trance with their voice, is a skill to be envied.

Libra: Jimin from BTS and the eternal beauty Bae Suzy are apt Librans. By being social and friendly, they attract people to them like bees to honey.

Scorpio: Krystal is a woman with wings. She’s been a host, a figure-skater, a singer, an actor and what not. Trailblazing the sign, one would be very proud to have the same sign as her.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians love their bonds and value them to the top. So, does this Sagittarian. Jin from BTS belongs to this sign and is one of the sweetest and most caring members of the group.

Capricorn: Blackpink in your area! Jennie and Jisoo are the best. By working hard towards success continuously, these girls know that the path to victory is through determination.

Aquarius: Rose` from Blackpink and J-hope from BTS are Aquarians. With a thirst for adventure and the tendency to excel at anything they do, they represent their sign the best.

Pisces: Suga from BTS and Ten from NCT are Pisces. With a personality as deep as an ocean and a penchant for singing, these boys are one of the best in their fields.