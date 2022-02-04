Basant Panchami 2022: Planets and yogas that give educational success

The exam season is currently on and students must be preparing hard to get a good score and rank this year. In this context, the festival of Basant Panchami – which will be celebrated on February 5 this year - holds a special place for students. On this auspicious day, Goddess Saraswati – the beholder of knowledge and education – is worshipped so that we can receive favourable results in our life.

Education or vidya forms part of the 16-Samskaras followed in the Hindu culture. The educational Samskaras are divided in five stages - Vidyarambha or the learning of Alphabets, Upanayana or Investiture of the Sacred thread, Vedarambha or Beginning of Vedic Study, Keshanta or Shaving of beard and Samavartana or end of studentship.

Even in Vedic astrology, a lot of importance is given to knowledge – both about ourselves and that of the universe – as a means to achieve different life goals. By studying a birth chart, we are not only able to figure out the personality and aptitude of a child towards learning, but are also able to forecast the future results by decoding the presence of various auspicious and inauspicious combinations or yogas in the birth chart.

Bhavas and Education

In order to read the prospects of a person with respect to their education, one needs to evaluate the strength of various bhavas or houses in a birth chart. First and foremost, we have to check the Lagna or the first house to understand the likes and dislikes of a child and what challenges they are likely to face in their educational pursuits. This house also shows the self-confidence and motivation of the child to do something.

Next, we move to the second house in a chart. This is where a child receives values from parents. This highlights the important role of the immediate family in shaping a child’s inclination towards learning and studying. A child receives both values as well as resources from the family which are instrumental in giving them access to quality education and shaping their attitude and aptitude towards education and learning.

We then need to check the strength and quality of the fourth house which indicates a child’s primary education. Here we study how the child will perform in primary and secondary education. The choice of subjects one will opt and performance are both indicated by this bhava.

The fifth house is the house of intelligence and higher knowledge. This bhava typically deals with education that we gather from the university during our graduation and post-graduation. Further, the ninth house is that of higher education which we need to check if we want to know about M.Phil., PhD and higher research. As secondary houses, we also need to check the second house for evaluating a child’s verbal or oral skills and the third house for written skills.

Planets for educational excellence

For judging educational brilliance, we need to closely study three planets – Moon, Mercury and Jupiter. Moon is the significator of mind, our emotions and the subconscious behaviour. For getting success in studies, concentration is very important. We need a focused approach and high level of concentration for good education. This is seen by studying various influences on Moon.

Mercury is the planet of intelligence, logic and reasoning. It gives quick grasping power and sharp memory. Without the help of Mercury, it will be difficult to get success in the learning process and retention of information.

Finally, Jupiter is the planet of knowledge and wisdom. It helps us to assimilate the knowledge we acquire from various sources and avenues like books, observation, visual or any other medium. Without the help of Jupiter, we cannot acquire knowledge and cannot achieve significant success in education.

Auspicious yogas for educational success

Presence of auspicious yogas elevates educational success in one’s life. Jupiter in Ascendant or Lagna is highly favourable for education. Jupiter-Mercury and Venus in Kendra or Trikona is auspicious and creates Saraswati Yoga. The person born in Saraswati yoga besides being a very learned intelligent orator also becomes very fortunate, rich and famous. Another important yoga for checking educational prowess is Budh-Aditya yoga. This is formed when both Sun (soul or purpose) is conjunct with Mercury – the planet of intelligence. The presence of this yoga makes one well learned and highly intelligent.

