Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 28

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shravana nakshatra (ruled by Moon). Trayodashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is conducive for all financial and business matters.

Those of you with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign can expect some favourable results today in their financial life.

Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should focus on reviewing existing projects and avoid executing new ones.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:45 am to 11:05 am or from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:10 am to 12:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2 pm to 3:20 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:16 am to 9:41 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12 pm to 1:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:45 pm to 5:55 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779