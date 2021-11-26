Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 26

Today, Moon will be placed in Cancer sign (ruled by Moon). It will be positioned in Ashlesha nakshatra (ruled by Mercury). Saptami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is supportive for activities relating to travel, building partnerships or collaborations and expansion of work.

Those of you with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign can expect to have a favourable day as your productive and returns will increase.

Taurus, Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Aries, Gemini and Libra moon sign may face disappointments in financial matters, hence adequate discretion is advised.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8:15 am to 10:45 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:10 pm to 1:25 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:25 pm to 2:40 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 7 am to 8:15 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:49 am to 12:07 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini and Libra should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9 am to 10 am and from 12:10 pm to 1:25 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779