Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 15

Today, Moon is placed in Sagittarius sign. It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (owned by Venus). Navami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 11:17 am, after which Dashami tithi will continue. The time after 11:17 am is auspicious for activities relating to partnerships, government works and travel.

Today, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Scorpio will have a favourable time as most of their tasks will be accomplished.

People having Aries, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius moon signs will have a mixed day. They can plan as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Virgo and Pisces need to evaluate every decision carefully. They can make use of the auspicious timings with limited activity. Instead, they should work on closing pending items.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8:00 am to 9: 12 am or from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:15 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:16 pm to 1:45 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 3:18 pm to 4:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:15 pm to 1:46 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 2:10 pm to 3:00 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:50 pm to 6:00 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

