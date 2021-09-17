Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 17

Today, Moon is placed in Capricorn sign. It will be positioned in Shravana nakshatra (owned by Moon). Dwadashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation after 8:07 am which is favourable for all auspicious activities relating to money and finance as well as for taking any important decision.

The day is lucky for Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn. All important work and decisions can be scheduled for today.

Natives with Aries, Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and Pisces moon signs will have a partly favourable day. They can plan as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

A word of caution forGemini, Leo and Sagittarius. They can make use of the auspicious timings to execute tasks in a restrained manner.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:15 am to 10:40 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:46 pm to 3:16 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:10 am to 7:40 am or from 4:50 pm to 6:15 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:43 am to 12:14 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:00 am to 12:50 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:16 pm to 4:48 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9:00 am to 10:30 am is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

