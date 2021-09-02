Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 2

Today, Moon is placed in Gemini sign. It will be positioned in Ardra nakshatra till 2:57 pm, after which it will be in Punarvasu nakshatra for the rest of the day. Ekadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for creative activities, designing new products and business of liquids.

Today, Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius and Piscescan consider themselves lucky. They will be able to complete ongoing tasks and plan for the future. Investments can also be planned.

Those of you with Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn moon signs will have a mixed day. They need to evaluate every decision carefully. After 3 pm, work will gain momentum.

However, the planetary position today doesn’t augur too well for Aries, Libra and Sagittarius. They should not initiate any new business activity today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel as well as signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:19 pm to 1:54 pm or from 2:30 pm to 3:28 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or recruitment activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:19pm to 1:54 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 7:37 am to 9:11 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:19 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release payment between 1.54 pm to 3:28 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisionsshould also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Libra and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:10 am to 1:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:11 am to 10:45 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:19 pm to 1:54 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

