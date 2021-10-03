Navratri 2021: An Auspicious Time To Buy A New Property Or Vehicle

As Pitru Paksha draws to a close on October 6 and the auspicious festival of Navratri commencing from October 7, the wait to buy a new property or vehicle is finally over. In most parts of India, the real estate developers and buyers find themselves in a quandary during the month of September when the Pitru Paksha or Shradh is in operation. This period is not considered auspicious for purchasing a new property or entering into a new house, nor for any other long-term activity.

However, with beginning of Navratri from October 7, the festive season is back and auspicious activities can now be commenced. You can go ahead and book your new house or vehicle as per the shubh muhurta falling in October.

Purchase of property

In the month of October, there are only two auspicious muhurtas for purchasing or registering a property. The first is on October 8 (Friday). It will be Tritiya tithi and Vishakha nakshatra. The positive time is from 6:59 pm to 6:18 am (of October 9).

Property purchase or registration can also be done on October 29 (Friday). Ashtami and Navami tithi of Krishna Paksha will be in operation on the day, along with Ashlesha nakshatra. The favourable muhurta is from 11:39 am to 6:32 am (of October 30).

It may be noted that there are no shubh muhurtas for Griha Pravesh (entering into a new house) in the month of October. However, if it still needs to be done, then a personalised muhurta can be worked out based on the birth chart of the property owner.

Purchase of new vehicle

Those willing to buy a new vehicle this month can do so on October 8, 2021 from 10:48 am to 6:59 pm, October 10 (6:19 am to 2:44 pm), October 14 (6:52 pm to 6:22 am of October 15), October 15 (6:22 am to 6:22 am of October 17), October 20 (6:25 am to 2:02 pm), October 25 (6:28 am to 4:11 am of October 26), October 28 (12:49 pm to 6:31 am of October 29) and October 29 (6:31 am to 11:39 am). All these days are positive for any vehicle-related transactions.

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

