Zodiac signs most likely to become criminals

Apart from committing crimes due to their circumstances, people also tend to have criminal tendencies that instigate their violent triggers. Behaviour researchers have compiled studies to look at signs that are most likely to be criminals. Read along to find out which signs are most likely to be criminals.

Sagittarius: Though they are mostly optimistic, Sagittarians can also quickly become upset with you. Once you are off their good list, you should definitely watch out for yourself. The highest number of criminals belong to this sign and they are also very hard to capture.

Libra: This sign has the most criminal records and is usually well-armed and highly dangerous. Libra is an aerial sign and generally has a habit of committing offensive crimes. They may be the most corrupt people in the crowd.

Taurus: Taureans are finicky and can be considered dangerous. Though they are rarely arrested for their crimes which are mostly minute. They might as well have their names on the list of every crime and yet not be accused as the culprit, due to their innocent-looking personalities.

Capricorn: They do any kind of work with utmost dedication and the same applies to crimes. You will find them partaking in organized crimes. One would not be wrong if they say, that Capricorns have sadistic tendencies that people should be aware of.

Cancer: Cancers have a vast record in the majority of crimes. They tend to be serial killers, who believe in physical harm rather than a quick kill.

Gemini: Geminis like to imitate in their daily lives as well. Therefore, they are mostly con artists and cheats. They are more likely to thug and manipulate people. They are also well-versed with technology and could be hacking right beside you.