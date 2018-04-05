Woman killed in MP allegedly for marrying outside community; father held

A woman was killed in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday allegedly by her family members, who were apparently unhappy with her for marrying a man from another community, police said.

The 24-year-old woman’s father was arrested and the police is looking for her mother and brother .

Sarla Mali, had married Pankaj Mali, who belongs to a different community, about a year back and since then her family members were annoyed with her, sub inspector of Khetia police station, Rajendra Ingle, said.

The woman’s brother on Wednesday brought her to the family home at Khetia town from a nearby village where she used to live with her husband, on the pretext that their mother was ill.

On Thursday morning, the family members allegedly killed the woman by attacking her with a tool used to cut sugarcane plants, Ingle said.

Police took into custody the woman’s father, Devidas Koli (55), while her mother Tulsibai (50) and brother Hiralal (25) are at large, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police have launched a search for the absconding family members and are trying to ascertain the role of each of the accused in the crime, the official added.