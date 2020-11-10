Bihar assembly election 2020 results: Vote counting updates for Harsidhi, Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Motihari seats

bihar-election

The counting for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Tuesday. The counting is taking place at 55 centres across 38 districts. Harsidhi, Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Motihari constituencies fall under Purba Champaran Lok Sabha seat. RJD bagged the Harsidhi and Kesaria constituency in 2015 and Lok Janshakti Party won the Govindganj seat, while Kalyanpur, Motihari and Pipra was secured by BJP.

Harsidhi assembly election 2020 result updates: Krishnanandan Paswan of BJP is leading with 16,673 votes followed up by Kumar Nagendra Bihari of RJD with 10,059 votes.

Govindganj assembly election 2020 result updates: SUNIL MANI TIWARi from BJP is ahead with 14,190 votes and Brajesh Kumar of INC is trailing with 8311 votes.

Kesaria assembly election 2020 result updates: Shalini Mishra from JDU is running with 5163 votes and Santosh Kushwha from RJD closely catching up with 4673 votes.

Kalyanpur assembly election 2020 result updates: Maheshwar Hazari of JDU is leading with 13,089 votes and Ranjeet Kumar Ram from Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) is following up with 7508 votes.

Pipra assembly election 2020 result updates: Shyambabu Prasad Yadav is leading BJP with 15,134 votes and Rajmangal Prasad of CPI (M) is following up with 12,535 votes.

Motihari assembly election 2020 result updates: Pramod Kumar from BJP is ahead with 37,249 votes and Om Prakash Chaudhary from RJD is folowwing up with 31,312 votes.

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.