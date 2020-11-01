e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: Will RJD be able to grab Madhubani assembly seat?

Bihar assembly election 2020: Will RJD be able to grab Madhubani assembly seat?

Bihar assembly election 2020: The third phase of the elections will take place on November 7 and the counting of the polls will take place on November 10.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Bihar, the ruling NDA is facing challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).
In Bihar, the ruling NDA is facing challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).(ANI)
         

After the completion of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on October 28, the focus has now shifted to the second phase during which 94 constituencies in 17 districts will witness voting on November 3. In the outgoing assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds only 20 of the 94 seats that are up for grabs.

The third phase of the elections will take place on November 7 and the counting of the polls will take place on November 10.

The current MLA from Madhubani is Samir Kumar Mahaseth, who belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The main candidates for the Madhubani assembly election 2020 include Mahaseth, Arvind Kumar Purbey of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Suman Kumar Mahaseth of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) - which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

What happened in 2015?

In the 2015 assembly election, Samir Kumar Mahaseth won from Madhubani with a margin of 4.3% securing 76,823 votes against BJP candidate Ramdeo Mahto who secured 69,516 votes. The RJD bagged 45.27 per cent of the votes and the BJP received 40.97 per cent. There was a winning margin of 7,307 votes.

The total number of electorates in 2015 was 34,6522, out of which there were 182134 male voters, 164365 female and 23 from transgender community.

Eyeing the Bihar assembly election 2020, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar held a rally at Phulparas in Madhubani on October 25. Addressing the rally there he said, “We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section.”

In Bihar, the ruling NDA is facing challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). The LJP has said it would contest alone this time.

tags
top news
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In