Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Bahadurpur

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:31 IST

Officials in Bihar are on Tuesday counting millions of votes polled in all the 243 constituencies with political heavyweights from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) among several others in the fray.

The party which secures a majority of 122 seats, in coalition or on its own, will get the charge of the state government in Bihar. Voters from six assembly seats of Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga and Bahadurpur, which fall under Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency came out under the third phase of polling on November 7. The constituency is currently held by the BJP’s Sanjay Sarogi.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Gaura Bauram assembly election 2020 result updates: Traditionally a seat held by the JD(U), Gaura Bauram constituency can possibly mark the victory of the first female candidate from this seat which is witnessing a close fight between regional players. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has pinned its hope on Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)’s Swarna Singh, who will be fighting 23 other candidates including RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan and LJP’s Rajiv Thakur. Early trends are reflecting in favour of Swarna Singh, who’s leading by a margin of 2727 votes.

Benipur assembly election 2020 result updates: Benipur, which went to polls on November 3 in the second phase, is seeing a clash between the JD(U)’s Binay Kumar Choudhary, Congress’ Mithilesh Choudhary, the LJP’s Kamal Ram Vinod Jha, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Rajiv Kumar.Binay Kumar Choudhary is leading by a a margin of 3115 votes as shown in the early trend.

Darbhanga assembly election 2020 result updates: Alongside, representing the core tussle of Bihar, Darbhanga will see RJD’s Amar Nath Gami and BJP incumbent Sanjay Saraogi battle it out at the polls. As per early trends Sanjay Saraogi is leading by a margin of 5360 votes

Alinagar assembly election 2020 result updates: A seat held by the RJD, Alinagar will witness the party’s Binod Mishra of RJD contesting against Mishri Lal Yadav of Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP). Early trends are in favour of Mishri Lal Yadav , who’s leading by a margin of 5397 votes.

Darbhanga Rural assembly election 2020 result updates:Darbhanga Rural is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Darbhanga district. People of Darbhanga Rural voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. Lalit Kumar Yadav from RJD is leading by a margin of 8150 votes.

Bahadurpur assembly election 2020 result updates:Bahadurpur is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Darbhanga district. People of Bahadurpur voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 7. Madan Sahni of JD(U) is leading by a margin of 661 votes.

The 243-member Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases, starting October 28, and with second and third phase on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the campaigning, addressing rallies for the NDA’s candidates. He has highlighted the good work done by the NDA government in the state and compared it to the jungle raj of the previous regime. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has also promised good governance for the people of the state, with his JD(U) launching seven fresh promises in its manifesto for this year’s election.