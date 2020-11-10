e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election results: NDA candidates lead in Champaran region after initial rounds

Bihar election results: NDA candidates lead in Champaran region after initial rounds

In West Champaran, BJP’s Renu Devi was ahead of Congress’ Madan Mohan Tiwari on Bettiah seat by 2000 votes after eight rounds.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:16 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Sandeep Bhaskar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
Janata Dal (United) supporters celebrate NDA’s lead in early trends of counting for Bihar Assembly election results.
Janata Dal (United) supporters celebrate NDA's lead in early trends of counting for Bihar Assembly election results. (PTI Photo)
         

Out of 21 assembly seats in the Champaran region that went to polls in the second and third phase, the ruling NDA has maintained a lead over the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance on 18 seats during the initial rounds of counting.

In West Champaran, NDA has taken lead on eight of the nine seats, whereas in East Champaran, the NDA is ahead of the Grand Alliance on ten seats. The ruling NDA had won seven seats in West Champaran, while NDA tally stood at eight seats in East Champaran during 2015 elections.

In West Champaran, BJP’s Renu Devi was ahead of Congress’ Madan Mohan Tiwari on Bettiah seat by 2000 votes after eight rounds and Narayan Prasad of the BJP was leading by a margin of over 9000 votes against Sheikh Kamaran (Congress) on the Nautan seat.

Bihar Election Results: Full coverage

Umakant Singh (BJP) is ahead of Abhishek Ranjan (Congress) on Chanpatia seat by a margin of 1554 votes after six rounds. Independent candidate Dilip Verma is ahead of JD(U) leader and minister in Nitish government, Firoz Ahmed, by a 3506 votes after the fifth round, whereas, BJP’s Rashmi Verma is ahead of Congress’ Vinay Verma on Narkatiaganj seat by a 1000 votes after six rounds of counting.

 

BJP’s Vinay Bihari was leading RJD’s Shabhu Tiwari by 3,200 votes on Lauriya seat. BJP’s Ram Singh was ahead of Jai Mangal Singh on Bagaha seat by 1,200 votes after six rounds, whereas Bhagirarhi Devi of BJP was ahead of Congress nominee Rajesh Ram by a margin of 4,300 votes on the Ramnagar seat.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh of JD(U) was leading against Congress’ Kumar Rajesh Singh by a margin of 4,500 votes on Valmiki Nagar seat.

