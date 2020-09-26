e-paper
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey meets Nitish Kumar, may join JD(U) in run-up to polls

Pandey met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the party office on Saturday and interacted with him for close to 30 minutes. Speculations were rife that the former DGP may join the JD(U) and receive membership, but it did not happen today.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:44 IST
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Patna
If Gupteshwar Pandey (right) joins the JD(U), he will be the second IPS officer of DG rank after Sunil Kumar to join the party. Kumar retired from service recently.
If Gupteshwar Pandey (right) joins the JD(U), he will be the second IPS officer of DG rank after Sunil Kumar to join the party. Kumar retired from service recently. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Three days after taking voluntary retirement from service, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all set to join the ruling JD(U).

Pandey met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the party office on Saturday and interacted with him for close to 30 minutes. Speculations were rife that the former DGP may join the JD(U) and receive membership, but it did not happen today.

Stepping out after the meeting, Pandey ruled out the rumours that he would join the party. “I came here to thank chief minister Nitish Kumar as he gave me full freedom to work. There was no talk related to polls and I have not yet decided on my joining the JD (U),” Pandey said.

However, JD(U) sources confirmed that the former DGP would be joining the JD (U) “at the earliest. It remains to be seen whether he contests the Lok Sabha by-polls from Valmikinagar, the seat that fell vacant after sitting JD(U) MP Baidynath Mahto’s death in February or the assembly election from Buxar.”

If Pandey joins the JD(U), he will be the second IPS officer of DG rank after Sunil Kumar to join the party. Kumar retired from service recently.

Pandey had also made up his mind soon after taking VRSthat he wanted to stay in public service. “I am the son of Bihar. I will serve Bihar,” he had said.

Of late, Pandey had been heaping praise on Kumar and had described him as “the best CM”. He had praised the government’s work in the field of prohibition, power, roads and other sectors.

The opposition Congress was quick to react to the meeting. “Bihar DGP who pushed for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being made a candidate for upcoming elections by the ruling party in the state. We are hearing that NCB officials probing the drug issue are very close to BJP and PM Modi,” tweeted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

