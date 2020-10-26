In Bihar’s Chainpur assembly seat, BJP banks on Brij Kishor Bind for 4th straight victory

bihar-election

Chainpur is a rural assembly seat spread over hilly forests and plains that comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha (SC) constituency. It is among the 71 assembly constituencies out of 243 which will vote in the first phase of the Bihar assembly election on October 28.

The constituency has become a BJP stronghold since 2009. In 2015, Brij Kishor Bind won the election defeating Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Mohammad Zama Khan narrowly by just 671 votes. Bind polled 58,913 votes against Khan’s 58,242. Janata Dal (United) candidate Mahabali Singh secured 30,287 votes. The voter turnout was 61 per cent out of which BJP bagged 33.16 per cent of the votes and the BSP received 32.78 per cent while the JD (U) got 17.05 per cent.

The percentage of None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 1.06. NOTA votes (3,074) were above four times more than the victory margin (671).

In 2015, Chainpur had an electorate of 2,88,540 out of which 1,51,974 were male voters and 1,36,566 were female voters.

Bind has been an MLA from Chainpur since 2009 and the BJP has fielded him again this time. He is up against Prakash Kumar Singh of the Congress which is contesting 70 seats in the assembly election as part of the Grand Alliance.

The BJP has won the seat five times since 1980, including thrice since 2009. The Congress has won the seat twice since the first assembly election in 1957.The last time the Congress won the seat was in 1985. The BSP and the RJD have won the seat twice.

In 2010, Bind had defeated BSP’s Dr Ajay Alok by 13,580 votes. Chainpur assembly seat used to be a BSP and RJD’s bastion before 2009 when Bind won it for the BJP in a bypoll. Bind is the BJP’s OBC face in Bihar and is a cabinet minister in the outgoing government.

For the 2020 assembly election, the Chainpur assembly constituency has a total electorate of 3,07,795 which includes 1,61,516 men, 146273 women and 7 third gender voters.