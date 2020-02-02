Aamir Khan shares unseen family pictures on Tahir Hussain’s 10th death anniversary, fans call him ‘xerox copy’ of his father

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:22 IST

Aamir Khan has shared some unseen gems from his family album, remembering his late father Tahir Hussain on his death anniversary. Sharing the throwback pictures of the renowned filmmaker, Aamir simply captioned the post, “Remembering my father...”

While the first colour picture is a famous childhood picture of the actor in the arms of his father, the second monochrome picture is Aamir’s family picture, showing him in the arms of his father and his sister in the arms of his mother Zeenat Hussain. The third picture shows Tahir chilling with his friends.

Tahir Hussain with his friends.

Aamir Khan with his family.

Tahir was the brother of filmmaker Nasir Hussain and produced several films such as Caravan, Anamika, Zakhmee , Tum Mere Ho and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. He also acted in 1977 film Janam Janam Na Saath, 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam and 1961 film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai.

His fans loved the pictures and reacted to the post in the comments section. Referring to how Aamir resembles his father to a great extent, a fan wrote, “Carbon Copy ho aap to (you are a carbon copy).” Another wrote, “Hey you just look like your father.” One more fan commented, “Your memories are so nice, by the way, you resemble to him so much.” One of the many tweets read, “You are Xerox copy of your father.”

Recalling his father’s work, a fan tweeted, “What a wonderful man he was, a thorough gentleman. A decade has gone by since he left us this day. I miss him dearly. R. I. P. Tahir Bhai.” A fan also pointed out, “You are such a reserved person when it comes to your personal life. Hardly anyone knows about your mother or father. That’s not the case with other celebrities.”

The 54-year-old actor, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, will now be unite with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the title role. It would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after 3 idiots and Talaash. The film will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

