Aamir Khan aces the clean shaven look, new hairstyle for Laal Singh Chaddha. See pics and videos

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:10 IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has is now sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film Laal SIngh Chaddha. It is just one of his many looks in the film.

The first look of the film, helmed by Advait Chauhan, had Aamir sporting a long beard. Now, the new image from Gurgaon schedule of the movie shows him with a clean-shaven face and a crew cut hairstyle.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait.”

Last year in December, Kareena and Aamir were stationed in Chandigarh for a long shooting schedule of the film. Pictures of both Aamir and Kareena got leaked, in which Aamir could be seen in a plain pair of pants and a shirt, with a lilac pagdi (Sikh headgear) while Kareena was in a simple pink and purple salwar kameez.

Aamir was also spotted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer region shooting for the film, in a rather dishevelled look. He was later spotted in Himachal Pradesh as well where he had a long beard.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. The Hindi film will star Aamir and Kareena in lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020.

