Akshay Kumar comes to aid of actor Nupur Alankar facing financial crisis, Renuka Shahane thanks ‘superstar with heart of gold’

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:01 IST

Renuka Shahane has thanked actor Akshay Kumar for coming to the aid of her friend, Nupur Alankar, who has been going through a difficult situation financially. Renuka took to Twitter to thank the actor.

“What can I say about the kindness of all who’ve helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother’s ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further,” Renuka wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday. She continued, “An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur’s mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more.”

Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 7/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Renuka added, “At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar. A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold.”

Last week, Renuka had written about Nupur’s plight in a social media post. “A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch,” she’d written, adding that Nupur also has an ailing mother to take care of.

Nupur is known for TV shows like Reth, Pran Jaaaye Par Shaan Na Jaaye, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir. In an earlier interview, Nupur revealed that with their accounts frozen, she had to sell off her jewellery to survive. “With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. In fact, I had to borrow Rs 3000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money,” she said.

