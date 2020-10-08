e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb trailer to be out tomorrow

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb trailer to be out tomorrow

The first trailer for Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will be unveiled on Friday. The actor took to social media on Thursday to share the news with his fans and also released a short teaser.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Laxmmi Bomb will be out on November 9.
Laxmmi Bomb will be out on November 9.
         

Dropping a short teaser of his upcoming flick Laxmmi Bomb, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on Friday.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a short video that features a bomb that is about to explode. “Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge (You will laugh, you will fear. You will see a big explosion with your family tomorrow),” he wrote in the caption.

 

“Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer, coming out tomorrow!#YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” he added.

Earlier, Akshay dropped a spooky glimpse from Laxxmi Bomb and announced the release date of the film on social media.

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb by live interaction on Hotstar Disney Plus the actor called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”, Akshay said he was looking forward to the film.

The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

