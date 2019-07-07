Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy character was more ‘violent, criminal’ than Kabir Singh, says Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has launched a fresh attack on actor Alia Bhatt, this time contextualising her comments around the recent controversy surrounding the film Kabir Singh and its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Commenting on the recent wave of criticism directed at Vanga after comments made by him, in which he appeared to condone violence against women, Rangoli has said that ‘all outsiders must protect Sandeep Reddy Vanga’.

Comparing the violent Kabir Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, to Alia’s character in Gully Boy, Rangoli wrote, “yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be (these jobless, uneducated feminazis who are slamming Kabir Singh didn’t find Alia’s Safeena problematic?).

yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don’t want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd).... uske saath sex karke @aliaa08 ko bhool jata hai, Alia ke phones nahin leta, peecha choodane ke chakkar mein hai, lekin yeh Bandi Aalia, uske jisam keliye mari ja rahi hai, yeh feminism hai? She breaks Kalki’s head for what?...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(contd...Raja beta ke jism mein aisa kya hai? Why she takes him back ? Why she takes this cheating cockroach back ?Every man who cheats is a coackroch, kyun Alia uske jism ki itni deewani hai jab tak woh mil nahin jata use chain nahin aata, Yeh feminism hai? Pls samjhao mujhe 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

She continued, providing examples from Gully Boy, “Every time her boyfriend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena.” Rangoli said that Safeena’s violence was applauded by the ‘feminazis’ but Kabir hitting Kiara Advani’s character, Preeti, was criticised.

In the interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga had defended his film against allegations of toxic masculinity, after which two of his statements seem to have hit a nerve among the public. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” the filmmaker had said. Later in the same interview, posted online on Saturday, speaking about a particular scene in the film, in which Shahid’s Kabir Singh physically assaults Kiara Advani’s character, Preeti, he said, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

Rangoli continued, tagging everyone involved, “When Ranveer Singh’s character falls for Kalki Koechlin’s character in Gully Boy, has sex with her and forgets Safeena, doesn’t take her calls, this girl Safeena is still obsessed with him. Is this feminism? Why she takes him back ? Why she takes this cheating cockroach back? Every man who cheats is a cockroach.”

Vanga’s comments have been strongly condemned on social media, with many Twitter users comparing his stance to that of Kabir Singh. The film has defied negative reviews and has gone on to make Rs 226 crore in India. It is the highest solo grosser of Shahid’s career.

This is not the first time Rangoli has called out Alia Bhatt - the sisters routinely label her and Ranbir Kapoor as the ‘nepotism gang’. In the past, Kangana had said that she finds comparisons between herself and Alia embarrassing because she found Alia’s much appreciated performance in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’. Kangana said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Later in a tweet, Rangoli talked about Alia and her mother Soni Razdan’s British citizenship as she wrote mentioning an article, “These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.” In another series of tweets, Rangoli claimed that Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt once threw a slipper at Kangana at the screening of her film Woh Lamhe. She wrote in a tweet, “...later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old.”

