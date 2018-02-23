Amitabh Bachchan has seen the Dutt biopic teaser. This was his reaction

Excitement for the Sanjay Dutt biopic is at an all time high, and fans are expecting the first teaser to drop any day now, especially since the team has been showing it to friends and family. Most recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan saw the teaser and had high praise to offer.

According to a Bombay Times report, Amitabh believed that director Rajkumar Hirani had actually convinced Sanjay Dutt to do a shot in the movie, but it was Ranbir all along. “So you guys got Sanju to do that shot?” Big-B asked.

The movie will see Ranbir portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay’s current wife while Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in supporting roles. Manisha Koirala will play Nargis Dutt while Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt. It was previously scheduled for a December release, which would have set it on a collision course with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The last official word was that the release date had been locked for June 29. But without a single official still out - or indeed an official title - it remains to be seen if the filmmakers will meet the deadline.

The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 5, 2018

Speaking about the pressure of playing an icon such as Dutt, Ranbir told the media, “It was surreal for me. You’re acting like him, and the director calls cut, you look up, and suddenly there’s Sanjay Dutt actually sitting behind the monitor! But then I’d got so obsessed with him. Every time I’d see him, I’d start observing him like a hawk — the way he scratches his beard, twitches his eye, drinks water, hugs… It’d become a bit of a sickness for me. But that obsession is necessary for acting, or any form of art — that madness to get something right. You may still fall flat on your face, but it’s necessary.”

