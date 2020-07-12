Amitabh Bachchan worked from home during lockdown, shot for KBC

bollywood

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 01:12 IST

During the nationwide lockdown (since March 25), almost all the Bollywood stars have been cooped up at home but a lot of them have been doing whatever work they can, from within the confines of their home. Right from the start of the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan, too, has worked from home on various promotional as well as professional assignments. The actor and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

In March, he filmed a public service announcement video, in which he shared preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The video, shot by him at his home, was shot in both English and Hindi. April saw Big B feature in a short film, Family. The short film -- for which he shot his portions from his home -- promoted the importance of staying safe and maintaining social distancing, and it featured other actors as well, including Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye.@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/Zk1gYbiuJy — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 21, 2020

In May, Bachchan shot for various promos of the game show that he hosts, Kaun Banega Crorepati, from within the confines of his home, which were remotely directed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari.

Sources from the film industry reveal that around 10 days ago, Bachchan was apparently “dubbing for a promotional/ad film at the dubbing studio at his office”, Janak, which is next to his family home, Jalsa in Juhu.

Vis-a-vis films, last month, Bachchan was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that went straight on an OTT platform. His other upcoming films include Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra (also starring Ranbir and Alia).