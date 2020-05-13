e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anand Gandhi reworks script of his film on pandemic post Covid-19, wants to rope in Sushant Singh Rajput for it

Anand Gandhi reworks script of his film on pandemic post Covid-19, wants to rope in Sushant Singh Rajput for it

Anand Gandhi of Ship of Theseus was developing a film based on a pandemic when Covid-19 enveloped the world.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 21:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Anand Gandhi is best known for his film Ship Of Theseus.
Filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who shot to fame directing the acclaimed film Ship Of Theseus in 2013, is reworking his next film Emergence amid the coronavirus pandemic, and says he has Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in mind for the project.

Anand has been developing a film on a pandemic over the past few years. Emergence traces the story of four scientists who race against the time to save the world from a deadly pandemic.

 

With the Covid-19 outbreak, the director is reshaping the script. He now wants to focus on the aftermath of a pandemic in his film.

“(Earlier) we had planned to give information about the nature of a pandemic (through the film). Now that we all know what it’s like to be in the midst of one, I don’t have to educate the audience about its nuances,” Anand said.

“So, we have had to make some changes in the script. I can directly take the audience to the next stage and depict how life could be post-pandemic. That is the new normal we will experience. That was always the crux of my story,” he added.

The director continued: “Sushant is a dear friend. So, I always work on the assumption that he will be part of what I create. I have Australian actor Hugo Weaving in mind. I also need four women actors for the principal cast.”

Emergence is set to go on floors next year. On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.

