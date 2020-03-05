Anil Kapoor wishes ‘boss of all bosses’ Rhea Kapoor on birthday, Sonam Kapoor shares adorable video

bollywood

Mar 05, 2020

As producer Rhea Kapoor turned 33, her sister and actor Sonam Kapoor wished her with an adorable Instagram post. Sonam shared a montage of her best moments with Rhea, from their childhood to present day.

“From sharing our toys, to sharing secrets, you’ve been my best friend and my confidante. Not only are you my anchor but you also inspire me and everyone around you in so many different ways every single day! Happy birthday to the most strong, caring, powerful and honest person I know! Love you long time @rheakapoor!” she wrote.

Rhea also got a special birthday wish from her father and actor Anil Kapoor. Sharing a picture of her on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner & bud @rheakapoor! You inspire me everyday to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do.”

“I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you’re the boss of all bosses! I love you & I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!” the caption added.

Rhea started her career as a producer with Aisha in 2010, and went on to produce Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). She also started a clothing line – Rheson – with her sister Sonam.

When Rhea was younger, many people thought that she would follow the footsteps of her father and become an actor. However, she has no plans of being in front of the camera.

In an interview with IANS last year, Rhea had said, “When I was younger everyone was like ‘You are going to be an actress’. You know when you are young, you are impressionable but people don’t allow you to think for yourself but luckily I went away to college. When I came back, director Ayan Mukerji asked me to assist him on his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and I went. On the first day on set, I was like there is no chance in hell (that I will be an actor).”

