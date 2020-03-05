Sonakshi Sinha threatened dad Shatrughan Sinha she won’t go to school after he became a minister. This is why

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:09 IST

Being the daughter of veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, actor Sonakshi Sinha had the spotlight on her from an early age. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she said that she would feel weird when she was accompanied by her father’s staff everywhere.

While Sonakshi understood parents’ need to keep their children safe, she said that it got too much for her when her father became a minister and armed security guard came with her to her school.

“I would feel very weird that everywhere I went, someone would always come with me. When my father became a minister, I was in the 6th or 7th standard. Suddenly, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with us. I went to school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed me. The entire school was like, ‘What is happening?’” she revealed on the show.

At this point, Sonakshi put her foot down and told her mother, Poonam Sinha, to put an end to this. “I felt so terrible; I went and told my mother that I would not go to school until all this stops. I think that was my first taste of real independence, to make all this stop happening,” she said.

When it came to college, Sonakshi chose one that was far from where she lived, so that she could have the experience of travelling by train. “You have to learn these things on your own. Since childhood, I have that had thing about being independent. I want to learn things and grow as a person,” she said.

Sonakshi saw four releases in 2019 – Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal and Prabhudeva’s Dabangg 3. She will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on August 14.

