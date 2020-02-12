Shatrughan Sinha congratulates ‘super leader’ Arvind Kejriwal, takes a swipe at BJP

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:46 IST

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday showered praises at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a stunning victory in the Delhi elections for the second time in a row. Sinha, who had exited the BJP to shift to the Congress ahead of last year’s national elections, referred to Kejriwal as a “super leader” in six tweets.

“Many Congratulations to the super leader #ArvindKejriwal, #AAP & his entire team for the spectacular, grand victory in the #DelhiElections2020. The writing on the wall was absolutely clear, despite many obstacles, propaganda, man & obvious money power of the opponents,” said Sinha in one of the tweets.

Many Congratulations to the super leader #ArvindKejriwal, #AAP & his entire team for the spectacular, grand victory in the #DelhiElections2020 The writing on the wall was absolutely clear, despite many obstacles, propaganda, man & obvious money power of the opponents. Though it pic.twitter.com/xRiYvXm6EC — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 12, 2020

was expected, nonetheless it was a super birthday gift for #MrsSunitaKejriwal w/o #CM,#ArvindKejriwal & their children Harshita & Pulkit. Thanks to his work for the society, love for #Delhi, capacity to fulfill all promises, giving bonus to the women, senior citizens & for being pic.twitter.com/YrLsd4IoL1 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 12, 2020

Sinha also didn’t miss the opportunity to take a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though indirectly, that had led an aggressive campaign against the AAP and was Kejriwal’s prime rivals in the national capital. “Jinhe naaz hai hind par, aab woh kahan hai? (Where are those who say we are proud Indians?)” he said. But before signing off, Sinha made it clear that the comment in this tweet is in his personal capacity. The line was written by poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi and used in filmmaker Guru Dutt’s Pyasa. It has also been prominently displayed by those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Jinhe naaz hai hind par, aab woh kahan hai? This tweet is in my personal capacity as a friend, well wisher,supporter & admirer of Arvind Kejriwal in true sportsmanship spirit. Long Live Arvind Kejriwal & team #AAP! Jai Hind #DelhiElectionResults — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 12, 2020

He also congratulated the Kejriwal family, saying the election victory is the best birthday gift for Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who retained his Patparganj seat in a closely-fought contest.

“This victory has proved that negative, hatred & vendetta politics doesn’t work, only service to society helps to achieve success. Best wishes especially to Deputy CM #ManishSisodia, our friend, brother, confident & sharp spokesperson #SanjaySingh, #RaghavChadha, #AtishiMarlena, #Ashutosh, well wishers, workers & supporters. Once again, good wishes to a leader with a personality in totality #ArvindKejriwal & belated warm birthday wishes to Mrs. Kejriwal & love to their beautiful children,” said Sinha.

This victory has proved that negative, hatred & vendetta politics doesn’t work, only service to society helps to achieve success. Best wishes especially to Deputy CM #ManishSisodia, our friend, brother, confident & sharp spokesperson #SanjaySingh, #RaghavChadha, #AtishiMarlena, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 12, 2020

Sinha’s disclaimer came against the background of criticism in sections of the Congress over its drubbing in the Assembly elections. The party couldn’t win a single seat, scoring a duck for the second time in Delhi.

Many leaders have called for action, rather than introspection. Senior Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee even attacked fellow party leader P Chidambaram for showering praises on AAP and criticising the BJP. “With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!” Mukherjee said on Twitter.

Sinha was the BJP’s in-house critic for years before joining the Congress last year. Also called Shotgun for his piercing comments, Sinha has been targeting the BJP for months.

The former Patna Sahib lawmaker finally exited the BJP last year before the national elections when the BJP decided to field law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

Sinha was defeated by Ravi Shankar Prasad who secured 62 per cent of the votes cast as against Sinha’s 33 per cent.