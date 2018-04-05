Anupam Kher is the spitting image of Dr Manmohan Singh in first look from The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher has shared the first few images from his upcoming movie, The Accidental Prime Minister. In a blue turban and white kurta, the bespectacled actor looks just like the former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title,” Kher captioned three photos posted on Twitter on Thursday.

A picture shows him smiling with folded hands while the other two show him in his office. His fans seem to love his look a lot. “Perfect! can’t wait to see the film,” tweeted one. “Look is fantastic sir, matches every inch of him,” wrote another.

Anupam said in a statement: “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where the world knows his persona minutely.

“I have been internalising this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality,” he added.

The film’s poster was shared in June, 2017 and received great response from fans. The black and white poster showed the side profile of Anupam, dressed as Manmohan Singh -- complete with a white beard and turban. The focus of the poster is, however, more on the silhouette of a woman -- presumably Congress President Sonia Gandhi -- standing in the corridor of Parliament House.

Akshaye Khanna’s look in the film was revealed in March. He plays former media advisor to Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on whose memoir the film is based.

Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru.

The film will be directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and began shooting for the film from March 31. The unit is currently shooting in London. It is slated to release on December 21.

